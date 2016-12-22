Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

Russia is stronger than any potential aggressor, President Vladimir said at the Defense Ministry board meeting. At the same time, the president warned that there was no time for the military to relax and let its guard down.

"There is still much work to be done, but taking into account our achievements, not only military ones, but also our history, geography, the state of the Russian society - we can say with confidence that at present we are stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin stressed.

However, he added that "if we let ourselves relax even for a minute, delay the modernization of the armed forces or military training, then the situation may change in no time."

First published by TASS.