Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी

Russia’s energy minister doubts oil price will get back to 2014 level

21 December 2016 TASS
The oil price is unlikely to get back to the level of more than $100.

The oil price is unlikely to get back to the level of 2014 of more than $100 per barrel, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

"[Oil] prices have stabilized in the range of $50-55 per barrel. This is good for the oil and gas market in order to ensure long-term investments in the sector, which by the way have dropped by around $500 bln over the past 2.5 years. I think that if oil prices keep at this level both consumers and producers will benefit," he said.

According to Novak, oil prices are unlikely to surge to the level of 2014 of more than $100 per barrel, as the market has changed, new technologies have emerged, reducing oil production costs and raising efficiency.

First published by TASS.

Multimedia

translit_en

A British poet’s trans-Siberian odyssey

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
Photo of the day
waxwing View More  
+
Like us on Facebook