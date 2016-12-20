Russia to launch ten missile attack warning satellites by 2020

Russia’s Aerospace Force plans to commission about ten new satellites and build five radars to upgrade the missile attack warning system by 2020, the Aerospace Force’s first deputy commander, Pavel Kurachenko, said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of efforts to upgrade the missile attack warning system five high factory readiness radars Voronezh are to be built and some ten satellites of the integrated space system of missile launch identification and combat control will be put in orbit," he said.

Under the government program for armaments extending till 2020 the missile attack warning system is to be completely upgraded. The outgoing Dnepr and Daryal radars will be replaced by high factory readiness stations Voronezh.

As the deputy commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force for testing, Andrey Ivashin, said late last November, Voronezh radars are currently on duty in the Leningrad, Kaliningrad and Irkutsk regions and also in the Krasnodar Territory. More radars in the Krasnoyarsk and Altai territories and the Orenburg Region are almost through government certification tests. By the end of 2019 Voronezh radars will emerge near Murmansk and Vorkuta.

First published by TASS.