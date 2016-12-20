Putin offers condolences to Angela Merkel over Berlin market attack

At least 12 people were killed and about 50 injured on Monday night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauk over the tragedy at a Christmas market in Berlin, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The crime committed against civilians is shockingly cruel and cynical," Putin said, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

At least 12 people were killed and about 50 injured on Monday night when a truck ploughed into a central Christmas market in Berlin.

First published by TASS.