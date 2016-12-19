Russian Marines, Indian Commandos preparing for anti-piracy stage of drills

The sides met to discuss the upcoming anti-piracy stage of the Indra Navy 2016 drills.

Indian Special Forces and Russian Pacific Fleet Marines have discussed the actions for the upcoming anti-piracy stage of the joint Russian-Indian naval exercises, Indra Navy 2016, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry's Eastern Military District Vladimir Matveev said Sunday.

"Today [Sunday], at the headquarters of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy in the city of Visakhapatnam, a joint meeting of representatives of the Indian Special Forces Command and the Command of the [Russian[ Pacific Fleet Marine units took place. During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of the upcoming search operation under the framework of the upcoming anti-piracy stage of the active phase of the Indra Navy 2016 exercise," Matveev said.

He added that the sides exchanged their experience regarding operations in the Gulf of Aden.

Indra Navy 2016 drills are being held in the Bay of Bengal through December 14-21. This year, some 500 servicemen are set to be engaged in the drills, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The first joint Russian-Indian naval drills were held in 2003. The exercises were also held in 2007, 2014 and 2015.

First published by Sputnik.