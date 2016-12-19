Russian ambassador to Turkey shot in Ankara

A minimum of three people received wounds during the shooting.

An armed man broke into the premises of a contemporary art gallery in Ankara on Monday where the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition 'Russia as Seen by the Turks' was underway, eyewitnesses told TASS.

They said the man committed an assassination attempt at Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

The attacker made shots at the Ambassador when he was ending his speech. After the shots, Karlov fell on the floor.

Karlov has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. He dies in hospital.

A suspected assassin of the Ambassador was eliminated in the course of a special police operation, NTV television channel reported on Monday.

First published by TASS.