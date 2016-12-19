16 die in Siberian city after drinking bath lotion containing alcohol

Some 16 people are currently staying in three hospitals of the city.

Eight more Russians have died of poisoning after consuming a bath lotion containing alcohol in East Siberia’s Irkutsk, bringing the total death toll to 16, a local law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

Late on Sunday, Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry in the region reported about 18 cases of alcohol poisoning, including eight deaths, in Irkutsk, one of the largest cities in Siberia.

The local Health Ministry’s press service confirmed to TASS that 14 people died after drinking the bath lotion called Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn).

Some 16 people are currently staying in three hospitals of the city. "Almost all of them are in a serious condition and are in intensive care," a spokesperson said.

Investigators say all the victims are the residents of one neighborhood Novo-Lenino. A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people.

First published by TASS.