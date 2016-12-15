Moscow hopes for constructive dialogue with Trump on arms control

Russia hopes that the US will revise its current position.

Moscow expects to hold a constructive dialogue with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump on arms control, Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"We expect that we will be able to build a constructive dialogue in all areas, including arms control and non-proliferation issues," said Ulyanov, who is the director of the armaments non-proliferation and control department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We hope that the US will revise its current position and will actively support the working out of the Convention on fight against acts of biological and chemical terrorism," he said.

First published by TASS.