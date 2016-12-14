Hollande, Merkel urge EU summit to extend sanctions against Russia

The sanctions, imposed on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, have been repeatedly extended and expanded.

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been urging EU countries to extend sanctions against Russia at the summit set to be held on December 15, a high-level EU official told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

"I believe that EU countries will receive recommendations from Chancellor Merkel and President Hollande that economic sanctions imposed over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine should be extended," the source said noting that the extension of anti-Russian sanctions was on the EU summit agenda.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine. Some of the Russian officials were barred from entering EU counties and the US, their assets were frozen. Besides that, trade, financial and military restrictions were also introduced. Sanctions have been repeatedly extended and expanded.

First published by TASS.