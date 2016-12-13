Putin backs Trump’s intention to mend ties with Russia

The president says Moscow hopes for the development of cooperation.

Russia supports the intentions of US president elect Donald J. Trump to improve relations between Moscow and Washington, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Japan’s Nippon TV channel.

"The US President-elect has publicly spoken in favour of normalising Russian-American relations," Putin said.

"We cannot but support this. Of course, we understand that it will not be an easy job, taking into account the degree to which Russian-American relations have degraded. But we are ready to cover our part of the way," Putin said.

"I must admit that we have yet to understand how he will develop his idea, his pledge to make America great again, but I hope this will not hinder the development of our cooperation," the president said.

First published by TASS.