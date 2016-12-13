Russia Beyond the Headlines
Gazprom interested in projects in Iran, including on gas pipeline to India

13 December 2016 Sputnik
In Iran Russia is interested in the projects in the spheres of exploration.

Russia's energy giant Gazprom is interested in a number of projects in Iran, including on production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and deliveries of pipeline gas, including to India, Gazprom's Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev said Tuesday.

"In Iran we are interested in the projects in the spheres of exploration, gas output, production of the LNG and supplies of gas via pipelines, including to India," Medvedev told reporters.

