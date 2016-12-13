Gazprom interested in projects in Iran, including on gas pipeline to India

In Iran Russia is interested in the projects in the spheres of exploration.

Russia's energy giant Gazprom is interested in a number of projects in Iran, including on production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and deliveries of pipeline gas, including to India, Gazprom's Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev said Tuesday.

"In Iran we are interested in the projects in the spheres of exploration, gas output, production of the LNG and supplies of gas via pipelines, including to India," Medvedev told reporters.

First published by Sputnik.