Russia, UAE sign cooperation on inter-parliamentary cooperation

Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko and speaker of the UAE Federal National Council Amal Al Qubaisi on Sunday signed an agreement on the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

"I hope the agreement will give a fresh impetus to our contacts," Matviyenko said, adding that the United Arab Emirates is among Russia’s major partners in the Gulf region. Amal Al Qubaisi, in turn, said that her country welcomes closer relations with Russia.

Under the document, the sides will develop parliamentary cooperation via dialogue, consultations and close contacts between the two parliaments’ committees. The document also provides for the establishment of inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

"The sides will encourage closer trade-and-economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries and their parliaments," the document says.

Matviyenko arrived in the United Arab Emirates to take part in the 11th forum of women parliament speakers that is being held in Abu Dhabi from December 10 through 13. The forum is attended by 30 women speakers and vice speakers of parliaments and inter-parliamentary associations.

First published by TASS.