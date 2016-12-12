China expects Putin’s visit to Japan to promote stability in Asia

Moscow and Tokyo have recently been preparing Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan.

Beijing expects Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Japan to promote stability in Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday.

"Russia and Japan are both important countries. We are glad when countries develop normal relations," the Chinese diplomat said.

"We hope that these relations and cooperation will contribute to the stability, development and prosperity of the region," he added.

Moscow and Tokyo have recently been preparing Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan, scheduled for December 15-16, according to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.

First published by TASS.