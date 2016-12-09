India, Russia stand united in anti-terror fight - Indian Ambassador

The Indian ambassador to Russia said that the both countries stood together in the fight against terrorism.

There is no place for double standards in the fight against international terrorism, Ambassador of India in Moscow Pankaj Saran told Sputnik, adding that India and Russia are united in their efforts to tackle the threat.



"As far as international terrorism concerned, India and Russia are together in this very important campaign and terrorism is a threat to both of us and to the global community. We have to fight it together. There is no place for double standards, it is the principle threat we are facing today," Saran said.

Russia and India have maintained a close partnership in military and technical cooperation for decades. In 2002, Russia and India signed an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on counter-terrorism cooperation.

In September, India and Russia held 11-day Indra 2016 counter-terrorism drills.

Indian forces are conducting anti-terrorist operations in the disputed Kashmir region, while Russia is currently involved in anti-terrorist aerial campaign in Syria, launched in September 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

First published by Sputnik.