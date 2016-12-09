Contract to build Russian tank munitions in India completed

The Tehmash Group of Companies, along with Rosoboronexport JSC, have finished work on a contract involving the licenced production of tank munitions in India, stated the Tehmash Group press-service.

“To date, Russia has fulfilled its obligations for training Indian specialists. The delivery of technological equipment and components, as well preparations for starting work directly in India, are in the final stages,” said the press release.

India is the largest foreign buyer of Russian T-90 tanks. Uralvagonzavod supplied more than 600 T-90S/SA to India until 2010, of which around 400 were “tank kits” that were assembled at the HVF factory.

Additionally, the Indian Army operates about 2,000 T-72M1 tanks, of Russian manufacture.