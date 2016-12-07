Russia in talks on 3.5 mln tonnes of LNG supply to India since 2018

India is attempting to diversify LNG supplies and examines all the available offers.

Russia is holding talks on supplies of approximately 3.5 mln tonnes of liquefied natural gas to India from 2018, Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Supplies are projected to start from 2018 in the annual volume of about 3.5 mln tonnes of LNG but clarifications are made again and again in this regard," the official said.

India is attempting to diversify LNG supplies and examines all the available offers, Sentyurin said. Nevertheless, trial deliveries have already been completed, he added.

First published by TASS.