No fragments of meteorite in Siberia found so far — source

The Republic of Khakassia's Emergencies Ministry said that no search party had been launched.

No fragments of the celestial body which presumably exploded over the Republic of Khakassia, have been found so far, a source in the regional emergencies agencies told TASS on Wednesday. As reported earlier, some parts of the meteorite could have fallen in the taiga near the city of Sayanogorsk.

"There have been no reports on meteorite fragments falling. All the industrial facilities in the republic continue to operate as usual," the source said.

The republic’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS that no search party had been launched. "If scientists turn to us for assistance, we are ready to help," the ministry emphasized.

According to the Sayanogorsk city website, a celestial body believed to be a meteorite crash-landed in Khakassia around 18:37 local time (11:37 am GMT) on Tuesday.

Professor Viktor Grokhovsky of the Ural Federal University said that the celestial body had exploded in the earth’s atmosphere. The scientist added that the meteorite had turned into debris.

Head scientist of the Space Research Institute at Russia’s Academy of Sciences Natan Eismont presumed that it was not a large meteorite, so it did not reach the earth’s surface.

First published by TASS.