Sukhoi-33 jet crashes while landing on Admiral Kuznetsov carrier

Russia’s Sukhoi-33 fighter jet crashed in the Mediterranean while landing on The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"After performing a combat mission over Syria a Sukhoi-33 fighter-jet overran the runway while trying to land on The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. The arresting cable’s rupture was the reason," the report says.

The pilot ejected himself and was promptly taken on board The Admiral Kuznetsov by search and rescue service. His live is not in danger, the Defence Ministry said.

"Deck aircraft keep performing their missions," the report runs. The Russian aircraft carrier-led group keeps operating in the Mediterranean in accordance with the long voyage plan.

First published by TASS.