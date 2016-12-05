Second Russian female doctor dies of wounds after Aleppo shelling

A second Russian woman medical worker has died of wounds in Aleppo after a local hospital came under shelling, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said, adding that doctors were trying hard to save the life of another injured colleague.

"A Russian woman military doctor, who suffered grave wounds when ‘opposition’ militants mounted an artillery attack on the emergency ward of the Defence Ministry’s hospital in Aleppo has died. Russian and Syrian doctors did their best trying to save her life. However, the grave wounds proved incompatible with life," he said.

At the moment medics are struggling for the life of their gravely injured colleague - a children’s doctor.

"We demand from the global community, as well as from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Medecins sans Frontieres and other international organizations to resolutely condemn the intentional killing of Russian military medics, carrying out their duty of care to help civilians in Aleppo," the major general said.

First published by TASS.