Russian female doctor killed in Aleppo hospital shelling

A Russian female army medic was killed in a hospital shelling by militants of the opposition forces in the Syrian city of Aleppo while two other medics were wounded, Russia’s Defence Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Today, from 12:21 to 12:30 Moscow time, the medical center of the Defence Ministry’s mobile hospital was subjected to the militants’ artillery fire while receiving local residents. As a mine directly hit the hospital’s reception department, one Russian female medic was killed. Two other medics were heavily wounded. Local residents who had come to visit the doctors were also hurt," the spokesman said.

The militants who shelled a hospital in Aleppo had been aware of its exact location:

"No doubt, the opposition’s gunmen carried out the shelling. We understand where the militants got the precise data and coordinates of the reception of the Russian hospital at the moment when it began working," Konashenkov said.

Syrian militants 'not the only ones to blame'

The US, UK and French sponsors of terrorists are to blame for the death and injuries of the Russian military doctors in Aleppo, Russia’s Defence Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

According to him, not only the Syrian opposition militants are responsible for the death and injuries of the Russian military doctors.

"The instigators are also to blame, those who created and armed these beasts in human form and called them ‘opposition’ in order to unburden themselves," Konashenkov said.

"Yes, the sponsors of terrorists in the US, UK and France, as well as other countries sympathizing with them, you are to blame," the general stressed.

First published by TASS.