Russia sees no need to establish military blocks in Asian-Pacific region

Moscow sees no need to establish military blocs in the Asian-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with his Philippine counterpart Perfecto Yasay. According to the Russian top diplomat, all regional disputes should be solved on a universal, non-bloc basis.

"As for military blocs, we believe that the security issues in the Asian-Pacific region should be solved on a universal, non-bloc basis so that all countries of the region would know that there are some agreements ensuring equal and indivisible security for all of them," Lavrov stated.

First published by TASS.