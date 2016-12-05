Media: Moscow not seen as possible host of Eurovision 2017 song contest

Organizers of the Eurovision international song contest have refuted media reports that the competition in 2017 may be held in Moscow instead of Kiev, Deutsche Welle said on Sunday on its Russia-language website page.

"The European Broadcasting Union, the organizer of the Eurovision song contest, has refuted reports about possible change of the host city, from Kiev to Moscow. The organizers have no such plans," it said.

Earlier in the day, Germany’s Bild said citing its sources in the organizing committee that the Eurovision finals in 2017 might be held in Moscow instead of Kiev due to financial problems of the Ukrainian side.

The European Broadcasting Union will make a final decision, whether Ukraine will host the competition, at its general assembly due on December 8.

First published by TASS.