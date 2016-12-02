Turkish parliament ratifies deal on building Turkish Stream gas pipeline

The parliament of Turkey has passed a bill on ratifying an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on constructing the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the Milliyet daily reported on Friday.

A total of 210 lawmakers out of 223 were in favor of the ratification during the vote, which was held last night. On November 29, the parliament’s foreign relations commission also endorsed the bill.

The Russian authorities announced the Turkish Stream in December 2014 to replace the South Stream gas pipeline project. It was planned that the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline would comprise four stretches with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each.

However, the negotiations on the project were subsequently suspended, including due to the crisis in bilateral relations. After talks held between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in August 2016, a decision was made to resume works under the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project, set up a working group and prepare a roadmap.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and farther to the border with Greece. The pipeline’s offshore section is expected to equal about 910 km and its overland segment on the Turkish territory 180 km.

The project is estimated at 11.4 billion euros. Gas deliveries via the first stretch of the gas pipeline are designed wholly to meet the requirements of the growing Turkish market.

First published by TASS.