Russian Land Forces to hold drills with India, Pakistan in 2017

Russian Land Forces plan to hold joint drills with forces of India, Pakistan, Mongolia, Vietnam and Nicaragua in 2017, the Defence Ministry told journalists on Thursday.

"In 2017, it is planned to hold drills of formations and units of the Land Forces in six joint military drills of peacekeeping and anti-terrorist course, with formations of the Armed Forces of India, Mongolia, Vietnam, Nicaragua and Pakistan, as well as with formations of the Armed Forces of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member countries," the ministry said.

"Main efforts in preparing the Land Forces in the next year will be aimed at further improvement of mountain training, as well as actions of formations at unknown training ranges and in the Arctic zone," the ministry added.

The Russian Defence Ministry reminded that last year joint international drills were held with the Armed Forces of Mongolia, India, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and CSTO member countries — "Selenga-2016," "Indra-2016," "Peaceful Mission — 2016," "Indestructible Brotherhood — 2016," "Frontier-2016," as well as the joint Russian-Pakistani mountainous drills "Friendship-2016."

