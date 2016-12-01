Russia considers large-scale use of Turkish labor force

Russia is looking at attracting Turkish labor force on a large-scale basis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We spoke today about how Turkish businessmen are working in Russia," he said. "Many of them have never stopped their businesses, their projects. They are being implemented jointly with Russian partners and both as Turkey’s direct investments. In the context of the implementation of new large-scale projects, we will be ready to look at wide-scale use of Turkish labor force."

First published by TASS.