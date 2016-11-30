Russian top diplomat to discuss with Erdogan his remarks about Assad

Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara’s military operation in Syria is aimed at toppling Assad.

Remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad will be a topic of discussion during the upcoming visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Turkey, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"That will be a good topic to clarify the intentions," he said answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara’s military operation in Syria is aimed at toppling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Euphrates Shield operation began on August 24. Officials in Ankara earlier said that the Turkish military’s objective is the fight against the Islamic State (terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS) and the Kurdish armed groups in northern Syria.

Lavrov will pay a working visit to Turkey on December 1 to attend a meeting of the joint strategic planning group. The meeting in Alanya will take place for the first time after the end of the crisis in bilateral relations, which lasted for more than six months.

Cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in combatting terrorism in Syria will be in the spotlight during the upcoming visit, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

"The focus will be on cooperating in the fight against international terrorism, primarily in the Syrian Arab Republic, and also conditions for a Syrian settlement with the emphasis on shifting it to politics by launching an inclusive national dialogue based on commonly recognized principles of international law," the ministry said.

First published by TASS.