Putin says establishing relations with Trump is crucial for whole world

Putin said Russian-US relations had degraded considerably over the past few years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he hopes for putting Russian-US relations in order when a new US Administration takes over.

"Now, that the election campaign in the United States is over and a new president is about to move into the White House, it is to be hoped that there will emerge a chance to establish relations crucial not only to both countries, but also to ensure international stability and security," Putin said at the international forum devoted to the intellectual heritage of Russia’s prominent diplomat and politician Yevgeny Primakov in Moscow on Wednesday.

"This is not our fault," he said.

Putin told the forum that in a recent telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump the two leaders agreed that the "unsatisfactory condition of Russian-US relations should be certainly straightened out."

"Russia is prepared to meet the partner halfway," Putin said.

First published by TASS.