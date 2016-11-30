Putin names Oreshkin Russia's Economy Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Maxim Oreshkin the country's new economic development minister on Wednesday.

Oreshkin served earlier as the Deputy Finance Minister.

"You are working not too long but quite a lot in broad terms and successfully. I want to offer the position of the economy development minister to you," Putin said.

"I agree," Oreshkin answered.

Maxim Oreshkin was born in 1982 in Moscow and graduated from the High School of Economics in 2004. He held executive positions with Rosbank, Credit Agricole, and VTB Capital. Oreshkin worked in the Ministry of Finance from 2013 and was appointed as the Deputy Finance Minister in March 2015.

