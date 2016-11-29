Russian Foreign Ministry denies participation in China-Pak Corridor

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied that Moscow is involved in discussions on the possibility of joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Islamabad.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, November 29, the Foreign Ministry said the reports in the Pakistani media about “secret talks” were not true.



“Reports appearing in Pakistan’s media about some “secret talks” between Russia and Pakistan on the creation of China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) do not correspond to the realities. The possibility of Russia’s joining this initiative is not being discussed with Islamabad,” the statement said.



“Our trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan has its own value. We aim for its further strengthening. The implementation by Russian companies of business projects in IRP, including the construction of North-South gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore, are implemented on bilateral basis,” the statement concluded.

Indian media reports, quoting from the Pakistani media, had also reported on these “secret talks”, causing some consternation in the Indian government, because it opposes the CPEC, which runs through the disputed part of Jammu and Kashmir, which India calls Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).