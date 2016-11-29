Russia ready to take part in work on new arms control agreements — diplomat

Russia is ready to take part in work on new arms control agreements on the principles of equality, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Monday.

Speaking at an international research centers conference dubbed "The Crisis of the World Order: Experts’ Views", associated with the Primakov Readings forum, Georgy Borisenkov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America department, noted that it is not ruled out that a conflict in the present-day world may trigger the use of nuclear weapons. "It means that it is a topical task to speak about new weapons control agreements," he said.

"Russia is ready to take part in work on such agreements on the basis of principles of equality," the Russian diplomat stressed. "Such agreements will promote strategic stability," he concluded.

First published by TASS.