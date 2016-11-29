India completes delivery of a batch of Russian helicopters to Afghanistan

The last of the four helicopters was delivered at the Kabul airport on Saturday.

India has completed delivery of a batch of four Mi-25 combat helicopters to Afghanistan. The last of the four helicopters was delivered at the Kabul airport on Saturday, Afghan Air Force officials confirmed.

The Mi-25 combat helicopters were supplied to Afghanistan within the framework of a contract for military-technical supplies for the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The bilateral agreement stated that the Afghan forces would receive four helicopters. Three of these were delivered to Kabul in December last year. Delivery of the last helicopter was delayed because of a lack of spare parts.

According to media reports, difficulties with the supply of spare parts for Russian-made aircraft occurred after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russia.