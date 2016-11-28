Trade talks with Egypt, India and Iran to start by end of 2016

Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects to initiate trade and economic cooperation talks with Egypt, India and Iran by the end of this year, Acting Minister Evgeni Elin said on Friday.

"We have positive track record on the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam. It makes possible to reduce or set to zero customs duty rates for the majority of commodity positions. We have recently launched negotiating process to conclude a trade and economic agreement between the EAEU and China; preparations are underway to start talks with Israel. We expect the decision to begin work on similar projects with Egypt, India, and Iran by the end of this year," Elin said.

First published by TASS.