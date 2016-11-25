Russia’s state arms seller offers anti-terror security system to Pakistan

A delegation of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has presented a new anti-terror security project at the IDEAS-2016 international defence exhibition in the Pakistani city of Karachi, the Rosoboronexport press office reported on Friday.

The new project is titled: "Countering Terrorism and Ensuring Law and Order," the press office said.

"We’re offering partners, including Pakistan, self-sustained security subsystems, law and order provision in a city or at a large-scale socio-political event, counter-terror measures, the protection of specially important administrative and industrial facilities. The talk is about more than 200 armament items, special technical equipment, automated control and communications means, alarm systems and the system for the protection of facilities, perimeters and extended frontiers," Head of the Rosoboronexport delegation at the exhibition Boris Simakin was quoted by the company as saying.

Rosoboronexport specialists told foreign partners about Russia’s advanced security system concept. The system is intended to reveal terrorist threat sources, carry out anti-terror measures, provide law and order and protect especially important facilities.

"The project offered by the state special exporter is based on the Secure City comprehensive automated system. The implementation of such large-scale projects will allow a customer country to counter terrorism, crime and illegal immigration threats more effectively," Rosoboronexport said.

First published by TASS.