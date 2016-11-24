Russia Beyond the Headlines
Russia to offer help to Vietnam over its presidency in APEC

24 November 2016 TASS
The sides have signed a plan of cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

Russia will offer all-round assistance to Vietnam over its presidency in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his Vietnamese counterpart and Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

"We have agreed to cooperate in view of an APEC summit due to take place next year in Vietnam’s Da Nang," Lavrov said. "We will offer all-round assistance to Vietnam’s presidency to ensure continuity and success of this event."

The sides signed a plan of cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries for 2017-2018. According to the Russian top diplomat, the implementation of this plan will promote further efficient coordination of bilateral actions, including within the United Nations and other international formats.

