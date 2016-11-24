Moscow calls for joining efforts in fight against terrorism in Middle East

There was a comprehensive exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East.

Moscow urges the world community to join efforts in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to talks held by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also Putin’s special representative for the Middle East and North Africa, and Iraqi daily Al-Mada editor-in-chief Fahri Karim, the chairman of Iraqi committee for peace and stability.

"There was a comprehensive exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The two sides "focused on the situation in Iraq from the point of view of government forces’ confrontation with a terror threat personified by the Islamic State group" (outlawed in Russia).

Bogdanov emphasized the need to "join the international community’s efforts for a resolute struggle against challenges of terrorism that pose a serious threat for regional and international security and stability," it said.

Also, they "noted a search for political solutions to the crises existing in the regional states is crucial on the basis of an inclusive nationwide dialog without any external interference," it said.

Meanwhile, Karim "highly praised Russia’s persistent role in the Middle East issues and spoke in favor of the country’s further constructive involvement in the regional process."

First published by TASS.