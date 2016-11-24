Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी

Kremlin unaware of Egyptian military’s fighting for Assad troops in Syria

24 November 2016 TASS
Mass media reported that the Egyptian military took part in drills in Tartus.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday refused to comment on media allegations about the Egyptian military’s fighting for Bashar Assad’s troops in Syria.

"I know nothing about it, I cannot say anything," he told journalists.

A number of mass media reported earlier that the Egyptian military took part in joint drills with Russian troops in the Syrian city of Tartus.

First published by TASS.

