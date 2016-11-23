SCO hopes work with UN to continue under new UN Secretary General

SCO is developing cooperation with various specialized agencies of the UN very actively.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expects continued collaboration with the UN after the next Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, gets down to duties there, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov told Russian reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect him (Guterres) to carry on our joint work, which we have been doing over the past ten years with Ban Ki-moon," said Alimov who had come to New York to attend a high-level meeting on the UN and SCO’s struggle with contemporary threats and challenges.

Either the Secretary General of the UN in person or his representatives attend every SCO summit, Alimov said.

"We’re developing cooperation with various specialized agencies of the UN very actively," he said. "I announced here today we would hold a joint event under the conventional title of ‘The UN and the SCO in Struggle with Drugs’ in Vienna on March 13, 2017.

The goal of the event that took place at the UN headquarters on Tuesday was to draw the attention of the community of nations to the opportunities for consolidating bilateral cooperation.

"We proceed from the conviction that the stronger the regional organizations are, the stronger the universal organizations will be," Alimov said.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said at the meeting on Tuesday the SCO was playing an important role in the struggle with terrorism, extremism, drugs trafficking, and organized crime.

First published by TASS.