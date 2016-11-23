Russia, India ready to sign deal for construction of KNPP third stage

Russia and India are working on agreements to build the fifth and sixth units.

Rosatom expects to sign a general framework agreement on construction of the third stage (power units 5 and 6) of Kudankulam NPP in India, Deputy CEO for International Relations at Rosatom Nikolay Spassky told journalists on Tuesday.

"The work on Kudankulam NPP includes two directions - general framework agreement on blocks 5 and 6, an intergovernmental protocol. The negotiations are in progress. I hope that the documents will be signed in the near future," Spassky said.

In mid-October, after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and India were working on agreements to build the fifth and sixth units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP).

At least 12 reactors may be built in India in the next 20 years based on Russia’s technologies, he said. The NPP will become "a significant contribution to ensuring India’s energy security and increasing its energy supply" and give impetus to the development of national economy, Putin added.

First published by TASS.