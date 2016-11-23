Russia, China implement military contracts worth $3bln in 2016

Russia and China have serious success in the military and technical cooperation area.

Russia and China fulfilled military and technical cooperation contracts worth $3 billion over the past year, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the meeting with Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Yu Zhengsheng on Wednesday.

"We have serious success in the military and technical cooperation area. We have reached the level of around $3 billion per year in performing various contracts. But all of them are implemented as part of mutually beneficial military and technical cooperation," Shoigu said.

Yu Zhengsheng said that the 21st session of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on military and technical cooperation was wrapped up on Wednesday. "The sides achieved major agreements and signed a range of documents and deals. I congratulate you on this," he said.

"I have heard that the Russian defence minister attaches great importance to developing military and technical cooperation with China and makes huge personal efforts here. I also highly appreciate this," Yu Zhengsheng added.

He also congratulated Shoigu on his successful visit to China.

First published by TASS.