Russian grandmaster wins Game 8 at World Chess Championship

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin, playing black, has won Game 8 against titleholder Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the World Chess Championship in New York.

After seven straight draws, Karjakin claimed the first full-point and now leads 4.5-3.5. The next game will be held on Wednesday, Karjakin will play white.

The 12-game world title match is taking place on November 11-30 in New York City. The time control is set at 40 moves in 100 minutes, then 50 extra minutes at move 40, and 15 extra minutes at move 60, with 30 seconds increment per move throughout. A day-off is scheduled after each two games. During the competition, Karjakin and Carlsen are bound to undergo doping tests.

If the score is tied after Game 12, scheduled to be played on November 28, a four-game rapid chess match will be held two days later, then five two-game matches of blitz chess if necessary, and finally, an Armageddon game will be used to break the tie.

First published by TASS.