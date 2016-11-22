Russian Emercom to take part in global disaster combat centers network

The International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry will establish a global disaster combat centers network, ICDO General Secretary Vladimir Kuvshinov told TASS.

According to him, at present, preparatory work is underway to set up a unique international system for monitoring and predicting disasters.

"ICDO and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have drawn up an interesting and ambitious program dubbed "The Creation and Establishment of a Global Disaster Combat Centers Network." Setting up an ICDO center is the first stage aimed at forming a huge network which will engulf the national agencies of ICDO member states. The center will conduct information exchange concerning all kinds of disasters," Kuvshinov stressed.

However, in his words, there are some obstacles hampering this process. "The difficulty is that the development level of the relevant centers in various countries differs. Regulations on information exchange with the CIS countries have been signed, disaster combat centers have been already put into operation there. Now we are combining technological parameters with these countries," Kuvshinov noted.

As he said, the second stage stipulates cooperation with those ICDO member states where at least some agencies resembling disaster combat centers already exist. The ICDO, along with Russia, will try to upgrade those agencies so that their technical state enables the utilization of their capabilities," he concluded.

First published by TASS.