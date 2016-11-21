Russia ready to assist India's relief efforts amid deadly train crash

Russia's Emergency Ministry is ready to assist India in relief efforts following a deadly train crash, the ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov sent a telegram to the Indian minister of home affairs with words of sympathy and support. He noted that Russian rescuers are ready to render any assistance if needed," the ministry said.

At least 142 people have been killed and 200 injured in the deadly train derailment late Saturday near the northern Indian city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

First published by Sputnik.