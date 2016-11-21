Russia manufactures two Mi-171 helicopters for China

The contract for the supply of two vehicles with China General Aviation Service Co Ltd was signed in 2015.

Russian Helicopters holding (part of Rostec) manufactured two multi-purpose Mil Mi-171 helicopters for China General Aviation Service Co Ltd, the holding’s press service said on Monday.

"China is the largest operator of Russian helicopters in the Asia-Pacific region. We have many years of cooperation and are currently developing relationships with new companies. The helicopters are equipped with modern equipment, which in the first place might be useful for protection of forests and fighting against forest fires," the company’s Deputy CEO for marketing and business development Alexander Shcherbinin said.

The helicopters are equipped with auxiliary power unit SAFIR, designed to supply air to engine starters or environmental control systems, which allows transporting bulky cargo of up to 4 tonnes.

The contract for the supply of two vehicles with China General Aviation Service Co Ltd was signed in 2015.

First published by TASS.