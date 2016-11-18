Russia’s first pro-Trump rally to be held in Kaluga region

According to the rally organizers, the event aims to express hope for improving Russia-US relations.

The first Russian rally in support of US President-Elect Donald Trump will take place on November 19 in the city of Obninsk, Kaluga region, the city administration told TASS on Friday.

According to the rally organizers, the event aims "to express hope for improving Russia-US relations."

"The rally will be held on November 19 on the Privokzalnaya Square in Obninsk. The organizers received the appropriate permits in advance. It is planned that around 40 people would participate in the two-hour rally," a source in the city administration said.

Billionaire Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United Stated on November 8. On Thursday, the Obama administration began to turn over responsibilities to Trump’s team.

First published by TASS.