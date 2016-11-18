Expert: China’s economy dynamics poses no risk to Russian economy anymore

Dynamics of China’s economy is not a risk factor for the Russian economy anymore, department director with the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Kirill Tremasov said on Friday.

"As far as the long-term slowdown of investment activity is concerned, a range of positive signals appears. Stabilization of China goes first. Concerns in place last year in respect of China are largely eliminated for the time being. We see stabilization in China not merely at the financial markets level but also at the level of real sector indices. Investment slowdown in that country also halted," the expert said.

Strong recovery on China’s commodity markets indicates that positive shifts are taking place in the global investment demand, Tremasov said.

"My expectations are more likely to be moderately optimistic in this regard," the official added.

