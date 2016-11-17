Russian regulator is inspecting Lenovo office in Moscow

Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service is inspecting the office in connection with anti-cartel probe.

Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is inspecting Moscow office of Lenovo in connection with anti-cartel probe on government procurements of computers, FAS anti-cartel department head Andrei Tenishev told TASS on Thursday.

"A large-scale anti-cartel probe on supplies of computer equipment for government needs," Tenishev said in a comment on inspections in Moscow office of Lenovo.

FAS is also checking other foreign and major Russian companies, the official said. He did not detail companies, adding "these are known and large companies."

Meanwhile, Lenovo is interfering with the inspection carried out by FAS, Tenishev said. "Lenovo is interfering with the inspection; probably there is something to hide," he said.

First published by TASS.