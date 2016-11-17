Russian army receives 10 new advanced UAVs

Units of the Eastern Military District received 10 new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) "Orlan-10" and "Eleron-3" in 2016, head of the district’s press service Alexander Gordeyev said on Thursday.

"UAV units supplied with new aerial vehicles carry out tasks of visually controlling military training, the condition of military infrastructure facilities, verification of the landscape. Commander of the Eastern Military District Colonel General Sergey Surovikin put forward the task for the headquarters to develop and implement new exercises for training UAV units. New exercises should considerably reduce currently existing time regulations for spotting weaponry and personnel of an enemy," Gordeyev said.

The Russian military has used UAVs for air reconnaissance and electronic countermeasures. They carry still, video and infrared camera modules capable of covert detection of even well-camouflaged enemy troops at any time of day and night.

On average, the speed of the UAVs of the above types is 120 km/h, their maximum altitude above sea level stands at 3,000 m and their operating ambient temperature is within the -30°C...+40°C bracket.

First published by TASS.