Putin urges to use Syrian experience in developing new generation weapons

The experience gained by Russia’s aerospace group in Sochi must be used in routine combat training and also taken into account in developing new weapon systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with senior Defence Ministry officials on Wednesday.

"The experience gained in the course of combat operations against international terrorists in Syria must be systematically used in the routine training of troops and command centers and in conducting exercises and snap checks. The designers and engineers of the defence-industrial complex must take it into account in developing new generation weapons," Putin said.

Russia’s Armed Forces should develop as part of ‘reasonable sufficiency’, he added.

Russia’s army development

The president went on to say that Russia’s Armed Forces should develop without compromising the tasks in the economic and social sectors.

"The development of the Armed Forces and its equipment should be in strict compliance with the principle of reasonable sufficiency, in line with economic opportunities of the state," Putin said, calling to implement all the plans on ensuring the economic growth, the development of civilian branches of production and social commitments.

"Everything should be in natural cooperation and complement one another," Putin stressed.

The president said Thursday’s meeting would be devoted to analyzing the key areas of development of Russia’s Armed Forces, defining the upcoming and long-term tasks of military construction. Over the past year, the course continued towards increasing combat capabilities and mobility of the Armed Forces, and their re-equipment, he said.

"In general, the line towards the development of the Armed Forces is implemented according to a plan and consistently. Our goal is to further increase the capabilities of the army and the fleet, taking into account the key tendencies and processes in the leading armies of the world," he said.

First published by TASS.