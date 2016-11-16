Nine-meter high waves waiting to slam into Russia’s Pacific coast

A storm warning has been issued for Russia’s Kamchatka coast, where Pacific Ocean waves of up to 9 meters in height are forecasted, local emergencies said on Wednesday.

"Dangerous waves measuring eight or nine meters in height are expected in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. The Aleutsky municipal district is included in the zone anticipated to be affected by the storm, which will last until late November 18," the emergencies ministry said.

The owners of local shipping companies which have vessels in the area have been asked to take precautions.

The Kamchatka Peninsula has been pounded by a cyclone that has brought heavy snow and winds up to 29 meters per second. Kamchatka’s southern areas have been seriously hit by the disaster. An avalanche warning for mountainous areas has been issued until Friday. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of the Kamchatka Territory, schools closed on Wednesday due to the severe weather conditions.

