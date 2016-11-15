Turkish premier may visit Russia in December

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is planning to visit Russia in December, the premier’s office chief told TASS on Tuesday.

"The prime minister is reviewing a program schedule for his trip to Russia at the moment. Though the exact date of the visit still remains unknown, the trip is most likely to take place in December. It is also unclear whom he (the Turkish prime minister) is going to meet in Russia. Those issues will be clarified later," the office chief said.

According to Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News, Yildirim may arrive in Moscow along with a delegation of Turkish businessmen during the first week of December with the goal of normalizing relations between Moscow and Ankara and discussing the situation in Syria and Iraq.

It is going to be Yildirim’s first visit to Russia in his capacity as Turkey’s prime minister, the Turkish newspaper said.

